    USAFA graduate named Cadet of the Year

    USAFA graduate named Cadet of the Year

    UNITED STATES

    02.03.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Adam Shanks  

    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs     

    The Cadet of the Year award sits in the Pentagon, Feb. 3, 2026. In a recent ceremony, 2nd Lt. Renata Russell, a U.S. Air Force Academy graduate, was presented with the award by Gen. Ken Wilsbach, Chief of Staff of the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Adam R. Shanks)

    USAFA
    USAFA Cadet
    Cadet of the Year Award
    CSAF

