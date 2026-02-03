USAFA graduate named Cadet of the Year

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Cadet of the Year award sits in the Pentagon, Feb. 3, 2026. In a recent ceremony, 2nd Lt. Renata Russell, a U.S. Air Force Academy graduate, was presented with the award by Gen. Ken Wilsbach, Chief of Staff of the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Adam R. Shanks)