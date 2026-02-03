The Cadet of the Year award sits in the Pentagon, Feb. 3, 2026. In a recent ceremony, 2nd Lt. Renata Russell, a U.S. Air Force Academy graduate, was presented with the award by Gen. Ken Wilsbach, Chief of Staff of the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Adam R. Shanks)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2026 10:22
|Photo ID:
|9504793
|VIRIN:
|260203-F-HB829-1005
|Resolution:
|907x1613
|Size:
|328 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAFA graduate named Cadet of the Year, by SSgt Adam Shanks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.