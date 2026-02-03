(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    ROKA MG Kim, Kwan-soo conducted KLE at APS-4 [Image 3 of 7]

    ROKA MG Kim, Kwan-soo conducted KLE at APS-4

    SOUTH KOREA

    02.02.2026

    Photo by Hyungbin Ju 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    MG Kim, Kwan-soo, Commander, Mobilization Force Command, Republic of Korea Army, conducted KLE at APS-4 on Camp Carroll, South Korea.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ROKA MG Kim, Kwan-soo conducted KLE at APS-4 [Image 7 of 7], by Hyungbin Ju, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

