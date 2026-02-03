Date Taken: 02.02.2026 Date Posted: 02.03.2026 02:33 Photo ID: 9504545 VIRIN: 260203-O-EW968-7565 Resolution: 7498x4999 Size: 8.82 MB Location: KR

Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, ROKA MG Kim, Kwan-soo conducted KLE at APS-4 [Image 7 of 7], by Hyungbin Ju, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.