3rd LCT sUAS Marines provide support for company attacks at PTA

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Jake Hart, a small unmanned aircraft systems operator, with 3rd Littoral Combat Team, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, locates simulated targets using a VXE-30 Stalker unmanned aerial system during a live-fire training exercise at Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii, Feb. 1, 2026. The training exercise at PTA refined weapon system and tactical proficiency, strengthening overall combat readiness and preparing 3rd LCT for future operational requirements. Hart is a native of Texas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes)