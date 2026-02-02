(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    3rd LCT sUAS Marines provide support for company attacks at PTA [Image 10 of 13]

    3rd LCT sUAS Marines provide support for company attacks at PTA

    POHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Jake Hart, a small unmanned aircraft systems operator, with 3rd Littoral Combat Team, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, locates simulated targets using a VXE-30 Stalker unmanned aerial system during a live-fire training exercise at Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii, Feb. 1, 2026. The training exercise at PTA refined weapon system and tactical proficiency, strengthening overall combat readiness and preparing 3rd LCT for future operational requirements. Hart is a native of Texas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes)

    Date Taken: 02.01.2026
    Date Posted: 02.02.2026 19:38
    Photo ID: 9504118
    VIRIN: 260201-M-KJ570-1105
    Resolution: 7189x4795
    Size: 8.44 MB
    Location: POHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd LCT sUAS Marines provide support for company attacks at PTA [Image 13 of 13], by Cpl Ernesto Lagunes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Warfighting
    3d MarDiv
    Fight Now
    ForceDesign
    3d MLR
    3d LCT

