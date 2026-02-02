3rd LCT sUAS Marines provide support for company attacks at PTA

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left, U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Juan P. Afanador, a small unmanned aircraft systems operator, 1st Lt. Nicholas Grewe, an infantry officer, and Cpl. Jake Hart, a sUAS operator, with 3rd Littoral Combat Team, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, observe simulated targets from a VXE-30 Stalker unmanned aerial system during a live-fire training exercise at Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii, Feb. 1, 2026. The training exercise at PTA refined weapon system and tactical proficiency, strengthening overall combat readiness and preparing 3rd LCT for future operational requirements. Afanador is a native of Florida, Grewe is a native of North Carolina, and Hart is a native of Texas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes)