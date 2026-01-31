Keep moving forward: Wyoming commemorates veterans and families at Wreaths Across America

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon delivers remarks during the Wreaths Across America ceremony. Gordon reminded attendees that “freedom survives because ordinary people choose courage,” and urged citizens to teach the next generation the value of servicAttendees gather at the Wyoming State Capitol for the annual Wreaths Across America ceremony honoring the fallen, veterans and their families, Cheyenne, Wyoming, Dec. 8, 2025. The event included remarks from state and military leaders, the laying of the Wreath of Remembrance and a moment of silence for prisoners of war and those missing in action. “Freedom survives because ordinary people choose courage over comfort and country over self,” Gov. Mark Gordon said. The ceremony highlighted Wyoming’s commitment to remembering, honoring and teaching the next generation about the cost of freedom. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Joseph Coslett Jr.)