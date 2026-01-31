(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Keep moving forward: Wyoming commemorates veterans and families at Wreaths Across America [Image 1 of 3]

    Keep moving forward: Wyoming commemorates veterans and families at Wreaths Across America

    CHEYENNE, WYOMING, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2025

    Photo by Joseph Coslett 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Wyoming National Guard

    The event opened with Wyoming Veterans Commission Executive Director Tim Sheppard, who welcomed attendees. They gather at the Wyoming State Capitol for the annual Wreaths Across America ceremony honoring the fallen, veterans and their families, Cheyenne, Wyoming, Dec. 8, 2025. The event included remarks from state and military leaders, the laying of the Wreath of Remembrance and a moment of silence for prisoners of war and those missing in action. “Freedom survives because ordinary people choose courage over comfort and country over self,” Gov. Mark Gordon said. The ceremony highlighted Wyoming’s commitment to remembering, honoring and teaching the next generation about the cost of freedom. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Joseph Coslett Jr.)

    TAGS

    Wyoming
    Wreaths Across America
    Soldiers
    Wyoming Guard
    Cowboy Guard

