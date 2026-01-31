(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Forklift at Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church [Image 6 of 10]

    Forklift at Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church

    BELZONI, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2026

    Photo by Matt Roe 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District

    Members of the Task Force Temporary Emergency Power installed a generator and fuel tank at the Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church, in Belzoni, MS, this morning. This church serves as a warming center for residents who have lost power as a result of the 2026 Winter Storm.

    To date, the Task Force Temporary Emergency Power team has installed 27 generators across northwest Mississippi. As power is restored, generators will be deinstalled by Task Force Temporary Emergency Power. As part of the response to the 2026 Winter Storm USACE has currently deployed three Temporary Emergency Power Planning and Response Teams (PRTs), Soldiers from the 249th Prime Power Engineer Battalion, and contractors to various locations within the Southeast and East Coast of the United States.

    Date Taken: 02.02.2026
    Date Posted: 02.02.2026 15:42
    Photo ID: 9503833
    VIRIN: 260202-A-QA756-5680
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 3.84 MB
    Location: BELZONI, MISSISSIPPI, US
    This work, Forklift at Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church [Image 10 of 10], by Matt Roe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Generator Start up
    Fuel Tank placement at Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church
    Stripping wires
    Generators and fuel tank at Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church
    Generator Setup
    Forklift at Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church
    Generator Prep at Mt Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church
    Grounding the Generator
    Emergency Generator at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church
    Generator arrives at Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church

    temporary emergency power planning and response team
    USACE
    Winter Storm Jan 2026
    Winter Storm 2026
    249th Engineer Battalion (Prime Power)

