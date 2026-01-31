Generator Start up

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the Task Force Temporary Emergency Power installed a generator and fuel tank at the Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church, in Belzoni, MS, this morning. This church serves as a warming center for residents who have lost power as a result of the 2026 Winter Storm.



To date, the Task Force Temporary Emergency Power team has installed 27 generators across northwest Mississippi. As power is restored, generators will be deinstalled by Task Force Temporary Emergency Power. As part of the response to the 2026 Winter Storm USACE has currently deployed three Temporary Emergency Power Planning and Response Teams (PRTs), Soldiers from the 249th Prime Power Engineer Battalion, and contractors to various locations within the Southeast and East Coast of the United States.