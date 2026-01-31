(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    All Hands Leadership Workshop [Image 4 of 4]

    GLENDALE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2026

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Jeffrey Schultze 

    195th Wing

    Airmen from the 195th Wing, California Air National Guard, conduct break out sessions at the All Hands Leadership Workshop in Glendale, California, Jan 23, 2026. The workshop brought together 90 guardsmen and civilians from across the wing to learn and collaborate on a wide variety of topics ranging from current and future mission sets, executing mission command, effective communication and growing organic leaders.

    Date Taken: 01.23.2026
    Date Posted: 02.02.2026 14:49
    VIRIN: 260123-Z-GU448-1024
    Location: GLENDALE, CALIFORNIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, All Hands Leadership Workshop [Image 4 of 4], by SMSgt Jeffrey Schultze, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

