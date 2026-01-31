Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airmen from the 195th Wing, California Air National Guard, listen to remarks from wing commander Col. Christopher T. "CJ" Johnson at the 195th Wing All Hands Leadership Workshop in Glendale, California, Jan 23, 2026. The workshop brought together 90 guardsmen and civilians from across the wing to learn and collaborate on a wide variety of topics ranging from current and future mission sets, executing mission command, effective communication and growing organic leaders.