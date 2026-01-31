(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Washington National Guard Hosts Foundation Day to Strengthen Homeland Defense Readiness [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Washington National Guard Hosts Foundation Day to Strengthen Homeland Defense Readiness

    CAMP MURRAY, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2026

    Photo by Joseph Siemandel  

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    Brig. Gen. Michael Ake, Director of the Joint Staff, Washington National Guard, speaks during the Foundation Day event, January 29, 2026 at Camp Murray, Wash. (U.S. National Guard photo by Joseph Siemandel)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2026
    Date Posted: 02.02.2026 13:12
    Photo ID: 9503572
    VIRIN: 260129-D-MN117-7753
    Resolution: 5196x3504
    Size: 3.42 MB
    Location: CAMP MURRAY, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Washington National Guard Hosts Foundation Day to Strengthen Homeland Defense Readiness [Image 3 of 3], by Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Washington National Guard Hosts Foundation Day to Strengthen Homeland Defense Readiness
    Washington National Guard Hosts Foundation Day to Strengthen Homeland Defense Readiness
    Washington National Guard Hosts Foundation Day to Strengthen Homeland Defense Readiness

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Washington National Guard Hosts Foundation Day to Strengthen Homeland Defense Readiness

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery