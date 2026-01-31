Brig. Gen. Michael Ake, Director of the Joint Staff, Washington National Guard, speaks during the Foundation Day event, January 29, 2026 at Camp Murray, Wash. (U.S. National Guard photo by Joseph Siemandel)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2026 13:12
|Photo ID:
|9503572
|VIRIN:
|260129-D-MN117-7753
|Resolution:
|5196x3504
|Size:
|3.42 MB
|Location:
|CAMP MURRAY, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Washington National Guard Hosts Foundation Day to Strengthen Homeland Defense Readiness [Image 3 of 3], by Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Washington National Guard Hosts Foundation Day to Strengthen Homeland Defense Readiness
No keywords found.