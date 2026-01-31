Students of Covington High School Interact With The Strike Group Experience

Recruiters, assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group New Orleans, interact with students of Covington High School during The Strike Group Experience in Covington, LA on Jan. 29, 2026. NTAG New Orleans' role in national defense is to continue to man the Navy's Active and Reserve components. NTAG New Orleans' area of responsibility includes more than 24 Navy Recruiting and Navy Officer Recruiting stations, encompassing 91,940 square miles withing Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and the Florida panhandle. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Spaecialist 2nd Class Riley Gasdia)
