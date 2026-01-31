(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Students of Covington High School Interact With The Strike Group Experience [Image 5 of 8]

    Students of Covington High School Interact With The Strike Group Experience

    UNITED STATES

    01.29.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Riley Gasdia 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group New Orleans

    Recruiters, assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group New Orleans, interact with students of Covington High School during The Strike Group Experience in Covington, LA on Jan. 29, 2026. NTAG New Orleans' role in national defense is to continue to man the Navy's Active and Reserve components. NTAG New Orleans' area of responsibility includes more than 24 Navy Recruiting and Navy Officer Recruiting stations, encompassing 91,940 square miles withing Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and the Florida panhandle. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Spaecialist 2nd Class Riley Gasdia)

    Date Taken: 01.29.2026
    Date Posted: 02.02.2026 11:44
    Photo ID: 9503443
    VIRIN: 260129-N-OQ442-1030
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 601.95 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Students of Covington High School Interact With The Strike Group Experience [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Riley Gasdia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NOLA
    recruiting
    Powerhouse
    NTAG

