    177th MP Brigade Conducts Aviation Operations at NS26-1 [Image 13 of 13]

    177th MP Brigade Conducts Aviation Operations at NS26-1

    GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Daniel Garas 

    Michigan National Guard

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 177th Military Police Brigade, Michigan National Guard, conduct aviation operations during Northern Strike 26-1, Jan. 28, 2026, at Camp Grayling, Mich. Exercise Northern Strike 26-1 is a Joint National Training Capability accredited, Army-sponsored, National Guard Bureau program. The exercise is tailorable, scalable, and cost-effective for readiness. Participants face cold-weather conditions while training to meet the objectives of the Department of War's Arctic strategy. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Daniel Garas)

    Date Taken: 01.28.2026
    Date Posted: 02.02.2026 11:25
    Photo ID: 9503423
    VIRIN: 260128-Z-OV434-1261
    Resolution: 6192x3480
    Size: 3.58 MB
    Location: GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 177th MP Brigade Conducts Aviation Operations at NS26-1 [Image 13 of 13], by SFC Daniel Garas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Camp Grayling
    Northern Strike
    Michigan

