177th MP Brigade Conducts Aviation Operations at NS26-1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 177th Military Police Brigade, Michigan National Guard, conduct aviation operations during Northern Strike 26-1, Jan. 28, 2026, at Camp Grayling, Mich. Exercise Northern Strike 26-1 is a Joint National Training Capability accredited, Army-sponsored, National Guard Bureau program. The exercise is tailorable, scalable, and cost-effective for readiness. Participants face cold-weather conditions while training to meet the objectives of the Department of War's Arctic strategy. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Daniel Garas)