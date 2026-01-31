U.S. Army Sgt. Major Jamison Yager, the operations sergeant major for the 177th Military Police Brigade, Michigan National Guard, briefs troops on embarking and disembarking procedures for aviation operations during Northern Strike 26-1, Jan. 28, 2026, at Camp Grayling, Mich. Exercise Northern Strike 26-1 is a Joint National Training Capability accredited, Army-sponsored, National Guard Bureau program. The exercise is tailorable, scalable, and cost-effective for readiness. Participants face cold-weather conditions while training to meet the objectives of the Department of War's Arctic strategy. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Daniel Garas)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2026 11:25
|Photo ID:
|9503417
|VIRIN:
|260128-Z-OV434-1203
|Resolution:
|6192x4128
|Size:
|4.92 MB
|Location:
|GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 177th MP Brigade Conducts Aviation Operations at NS26-1 [Image 13 of 13], by SFC Daniel Garas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.