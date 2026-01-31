(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Commander, Military Sealift Command visits USNS Medgar Evers (T-AKE 13)

    Commander, Military Sealift Command visits USNS Medgar Evers (T-AKE 13)

    UNITED STATES

    01.29.2026

    Photo by William Dodge 

    USN Military Sealift Command

    NORFOLK, Va. -- Rear Adm. Benjamin R. Nicholson, Commander, Military Sealift Command (MSC), tours the USNS Medgar Evers (T-AKE 13) at Naval Station Norfolk, Jan. 29, 2026. Medgar Evers, an MSC-owned Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship, forms part of the Navy's Combat Logistics Force; her mission is to deliver ammunition, provisions, dry stores, refrigerated food, spare parts, potable water, and diesel and jet fuel to U.S. Navy and allied ships while at sea. MSC directs and supports operations for approximately 140 civilian-crewed ships that replenish Navy ships at sea, conduct specialized missions, preposition combat cargo at sea around the world, perform a variety of support services, and move military equipment and supplies to deployed forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Brett Dodge)

    Date Taken: 01.29.2026
    Date Posted: 02.02.2026 09:46
    Photo ID: 9503321
    VIRIN: 260129-N-GP524-1726
    Resolution: 7642x5459
    Size: 11.32 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commander, Military Sealift Command visits USNS Medgar Evers (T-AKE 13) [Image 10 of 10], by William Dodge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MSC
    Fleet Forces
    United we Sail
    Naval Station Norfolk
    Military Sealift Command Atlantic (MSCLANT)

