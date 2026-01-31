Commander, Military Sealift Command visits USNS Medgar Evers (T-AKE 13)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NORFOLK, Va. -- Rear Adm. Benjamin R. Nicholson, Commander, Military Sealift Command (MSC), tours the USNS Medgar Evers (T-AKE 13) at Naval Station Norfolk, Jan. 29, 2026. Medgar Evers, an MSC-owned Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship, forms part of the Navy's Combat Logistics Force; her mission is to deliver ammunition, provisions, dry stores, refrigerated food, spare parts, potable water, and diesel and jet fuel to U.S. Navy and allied ships while at sea. MSC directs and supports operations for approximately 140 civilian-crewed ships that replenish Navy ships at sea, conduct specialized missions, preposition combat cargo at sea around the world, perform a variety of support services, and move military equipment and supplies to deployed forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Brett Dodge)