    NAVSUP WSS hosts NSA Mechanicsburg town hall [Image 3 of 3]

    NAVSUP WSS hosts NSA Mechanicsburg town hall

    MECHANICSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2026

    Photo by Karissa Murdock 

    NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support

    NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support commander Rear Adm. Michael York hosted a town hall and awards ceremony onboard Naval Support Activity Mechanicsburg, Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026. He recognized employees for their exceptional performance and dedication to the mission before providing an overview of recent workforce changes, an analysis of the Defense Organizational Climate Survey results, and a preview of the command's upcoming strategic initiatives in support of U.S. Navy's decisive shift in how we build, equip and sustain the force.

    Date Taken: 01.29.2026
    Date Posted: 02.02.2026 07:59
    Location: MECHANICSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, US
