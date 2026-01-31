NAVSUP WSS hosts NSA Mechanicsburg town hall

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support commander Rear Adm. Michael York hosted a town hall and awards ceremony onboard Naval Support Activity Mechanicsburg, Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026. He recognized employees for their exceptional performance and dedication to the mission before providing an overview of recent workforce changes, an analysis of the Defense Organizational Climate Survey results, and a preview of the command's upcoming strategic initiatives in support of U.S. Navy's decisive shift in how we build, equip and sustain the force.