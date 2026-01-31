(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MyNavy Career Center Commander Visits NSA Naples [Image 4 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    MyNavy Career Center Commander Visits NSA Naples

    NAPLES, ITALY

    01.28.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Sean P Rinner 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Naples

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITIES NAPLES, Italy (Jan. 29, 2026) Rear Adm. Kertrek V. Brooks, Commander, MyNavy Career Center (MNCC), recognizes Personnel Specialist 2nd Class Lee Bryron, for exceptional performance during an All Hands Call onboard U.S. Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples, Italy, on Jan. 29, 2026. The visit provided a valuable opportunity for sailors, command triads, and support personnel to engage with the leader responsible for the Navy's pay and personnel systems. NSA Naples is an operational base, home to over 50 commands and 8,500 personnel, providing crucial support for U.S. and allied forces across Europe, Africa, and the Central Command's areas of responsibility. From air and port operations to force protection and logistics, the base ensures combat readiness while prioritizing the well-being of service members and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist First Class Sean Rinner)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2026
    Date Posted: 02.02.2026 04:37
    Photo ID: 9503087
    VIRIN: 260129-N-RH019-1012
    Resolution: 3690x2460
    Size: 3.52 MB
    Location: NAPLES, IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MyNavy Career Center Commander Visits NSA Naples [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Sean P Rinner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MyNavy Career Center Commander Visits NSA Naples
    MyNavy Career Center Commander Visits NSA Naples
    MyNavy Career Center Commander Visits NSA Naples
    MyNavy Career Center Commander Visits NSA Naples
    MyNavy Career Center Commander Visits NSA Naples
    MyNavy Career Center Commander Visits NSA Naples

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MNCC
    RH019
    Team Naples
    Navy
    NSA Naples

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery