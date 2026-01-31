MyNavy Career Center Commander Visits NSA Naples

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITIES NAPLES, Italy (Jan. 29, 2026) Rear Adm. Kertrek V. Brooks, Commander, MyNavy Career Center (MNCC), addresses Sailors onboard U.S. Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples, Italy, during an official visit on Jan. 29, 2026. The visit provided a valuable opportunity for sailors, command triads, and support personnel to engage with the leader responsible for the Navy's pay and personnel systems. NSA Naples is an operational base, home to over 50 commands and 8,500 personnel, providing crucial support for U.S. and allied forces across Europe, Africa, and the Central Command's areas of responsibility. From air and port operations to force protection and logistics, the base ensures combat readiness while prioritizing the well-being of service members and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist First Class Sean Rinner)