(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MUCM Jeremy Bustillos Pinning Ceremony [Image 2 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    MUCM Jeremy Bustillos Pinning Ceremony

    JAPAN

    12.10.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christiena Taralson 

    U.S. 7th Fleet Band

    251211-N-WM182-4749 YOKOSUKA, JAPAN (December 11th, 2025) Master Chief Musician Jeremy Bustillos, assigned to the U.S. 7th Fleet Band, receives his Master Chief insignia during his pinning ceremony at the Fleet Theater, aboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka.

    Being pinned to Master Chief in the U.S. Navy marks promotion to E-9, the highest enlisted rank. It’s a milestone that recognizes exceptional leadership, experience, and sustained excellence over a career of service (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Caitlin Flynn).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.10.2025
    Date Posted: 02.02.2026 00:52
    Photo ID: 9502970
    VIRIN: 251211-N-VK401-4749
    Resolution: 1600x1066
    Size: 409.07 KB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MUCM Jeremy Bustillos Pinning Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Christiena Taralson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MUCM Jeremy Bustillos Pinning Ceremony
    MUCM Jeremy Bustillos Pinning Ceremony
    MUCM Jeremy Bustillos Pinning Ceremony
    MUCM Jeremy Bustillos Pinning Ceremony
    MUCM Jeremy Bustillos Pinning Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    MUCM Jeremy Bustillos Pinning Ceremony

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery