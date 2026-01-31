MUCM Jeremy Bustillos Pinning Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251211-N-WM182-9815 YOKOSUKA, JAPAN (December 11th, 2025) Master Chief Musician Jeremy Bustillos, assigned to the U.S. 7th Fleet Band, receives his Master Chief insignia during his pinning ceremony at the Fleet Theater, aboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka.



Being pinned to Master Chief in the U.S. Navy marks promotion to E-9, the highest enlisted rank. It’s a milestone that recognizes exceptional leadership, experience, and sustained excellence over a career of service (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Caitlin Flynn).