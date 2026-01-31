EILAT, Israel (Jan. 30, 2026) – Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) approaches Eilat, Israel for a scheduled routine port visit, Jan. 30. Delbert D. Black is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2026 23:33
|Photo ID:
|9502917
|VIRIN:
|260130-N-NO146-1001
|Resolution:
|5120x3840
|Size:
|3.32 MB
|Location:
|IL
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) Arrives at Eilat, Israel [Image 2 of 2], by NAVCENT Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USS Delbert D. Black Departs Israel Following Port Visit
No keywords found.