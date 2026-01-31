(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) Arrives at Eilat, Israel [Image 1 of 2]

    USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) Arrives at Eilat, Israel

    ISRAEL

    01.29.2026

    Photo by NAVCENT Public Affairs    

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    EILAT, Israel (Jan. 30, 2026) – Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) approaches Eilat, Israel for a scheduled routine port visit, Jan. 30. Delbert D. Black is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 01.29.2026
    Date Posted: 02.01.2026 23:33
    Photo ID: 9502917
    VIRIN: 260130-N-NO146-1001
    Resolution: 5120x3840
    Size: 3.32 MB
    Location: IL
    This work, USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) Arrives at Eilat, Israel [Image 2 of 2], by NAVCENT Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Delbert D. Black Departs Israel Following Port Visit

