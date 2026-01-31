USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) Arrives at Eilat, Israel

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

EILAT, Israel (Jan. 30, 2026) – Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) sits pier side during a scheduled routine port visit to Eilat, Israel, Jan. 30. Delbert D. Black is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Courtesy photo)