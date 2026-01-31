USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) Departs Eilat, Israel

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

EILAT, Israel – (Feb. 1, 2026) U.S. Navy Quartermaster 2nd Class Alivia Deese, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119), raises the ensign as the ship departs Eilat, Israel, Feb. 1. Delbert D. Black is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Wendy Arauz)