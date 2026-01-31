(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) Departs Eilat, Israel [Image 2 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) Departs Eilat, Israel

    EILAT, ISRAEL

    02.01.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Wendy Arauz 

    USS DELBERT D BLACK (DDG 119)

    EILAT, Israel (Feb. 1, 2026) U.S. Sailors, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119), man the rails as the ship departs Eilat, Israel, Feb. 1. Delbert D. Black is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Wendy Arauz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2026
    Date Posted: 02.01.2026 13:06
    Photo ID: 9502535
    VIRIN: 260201-N-WB617-1040
    Resolution: 4583x3055
    Size: 2.27 MB
    Location: EILAT, IL
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) Departs Eilat, Israel [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Wendy Arauz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) Departs Eilat, Israel
    USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) Departs Eilat, Israel
    USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) Departs Eilat, Israel
    USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) Departs Eilat, Israel
    USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) Departs Eilat, Israel

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USS Delbert D. Black Departs Israel Following Port Visit

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Israel
    USNavy
    DDG 119
    Ready2Fight
    U.S. Navy
    5h Fleet

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery