USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) Arrives at Eilat, Israel

EILAT, Israel (Jan. 30, 2026) – U.S. Navy Seaman James Glynn, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119), handles a mooring line during a scheduled routine port visit to Eilat, Israel, Jan. 30. Delbert D. Black is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Wendy Arauz)
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2026 12:47
|Photo ID:
|9502528
|VIRIN:
|260130-N-WB617-1080
|Resolution:
|3363x5044
|Size:
|3.29 MB
|Location:
|EILAT, IL
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
