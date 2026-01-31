USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) Arrives at Eilat, Israel

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

EILAT, Israel (Jan. 30, 2026) – U.S. Navy Lt. j.g. Frank Azzarello, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119), looks through binoculars during a scheduled routine port visit to Eilat, Israel, Jan. 30. Delbert D. Black is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Wendy Arauz)