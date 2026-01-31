260129-N-CK999-1419 ARABIAN SEA (Jan. 29, 2026) U.S. Navy Capt. Casey Mahon, commanding officer of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121), right, explains weapons capabilities to U.S. Navy Capt. Kerry Hicks, executive officer of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), during a ship visit in the Arabian Sea, Jan. 28. Frank E. Peterson Jr. is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christian Kibler)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2026 05:42
|Photo ID:
|9502388
|VIRIN:
|260129-N-CK999-1419
|Resolution:
|3648x2432
|Size:
|1.28 MB
|Location:
|ARABIAN SEA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Frank E. Petersen Jr. hosts Abraham Lincoln executive officer [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Christian Kibler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.