    ARABIAN SEA

    01.29.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christian Kibler 

    USS Frank E. Petersen Jr.

    260129-N-CK999-1252 ARABIAN SEA (Jan. 29, 2026) U.S. Navy Capt. Casey Mahon, commanding officer of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121), left, gives U.S. Navy Capt. Kerry Hicks, executive officer of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), a tour of combat information center during a ship visit in the Arabian Sea, Jan. 28. Frank E. Peterson Jr. is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christian Kibler)

    Date Taken: 01.29.2026
    Date Posted: 02.01.2026 05:43
    Photo ID: 9502386
    VIRIN: 260129-N-CK999-1252
    Resolution: 3349x2233
    Size: 1.04 MB
    Location: ARABIAN SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Frank E. Petersen Jr. hosts Abraham Lincoln executive officer [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Christian Kibler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Frank E. Petersen Jr.
    Sailors
    US NAVY
    Destroyer
    ABECSG2526

