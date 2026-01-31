Space-A: Unused seats into unforgettable journeys

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A placard dedicated to U.S. Air Force Maj. Ryan S. David, Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System (MAFFS) 7 Navigator, is displayed at the entrance of Space-Available (Space-A) David Small Air Terminal, at the Charlotte Air National Guard Base, Charlotte, N.C., Dec. 18, 2025. The Space-A travel program was created for Uniformed Services members and their dependents to travel on aircraft of the U.S. Air Force's Air Mobility Command when excess capacity allows. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Zeno Kang)