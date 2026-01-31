(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Space-A: Unused seats into unforgettable journeys

    Space-A: Unused seats into unforgettable journeys

    CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Zeno Kang 

    145th Airlift Wing, North Carolina Air National Guard

    A placard dedicated to U.S. Air Force Maj. Ryan S. David, Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System (MAFFS) 7 Navigator, is displayed at the entrance of Space-Available (Space-A) David Small Air Terminal, at the Charlotte Air National Guard Base, Charlotte, N.C., Dec. 18, 2025. The Space-A travel program was created for Uniformed Services members and their dependents to travel on aircraft of the U.S. Air Force's Air Mobility Command when excess capacity allows. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Zeno Kang)

    Date Taken: 12.18.2025
    Date Posted: 01.31.2026 16:20
    Location: CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    This work, Space-A: Unused seats into unforgettable journeys, by SrA Zeno Kang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ANG
    145th AW
    NCANG

