USS Stockdale conducts routine operations

A U.S. Sailor, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Stockdale (DDG 106), stands watch on the aft missile deck while pierside in Ponce, Puerto Rico, Jan. 26, 2026. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of the U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland. (U.S. Navy photo)