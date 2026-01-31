(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Stockdale conducts routine operations [Image 1 of 2]

    CARIBBEAN SEA

    01.21.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jerome Johnson 

    Carrier Strike Group 12

    U.S. Sailors, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Stockdale (DDG 106), handle a line on the aft missile deck during a replenishment-at-sea with Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Robert E. Peary (T-AKE 5), while underway in the Caribbean Sea, Jan. 21, 2026. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of the U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland. (U.S. Navy photo)

    Date Taken: 01.21.2026
    Date Posted: 01.31.2026 13:48
    Photo ID: 9502092
    VIRIN: 260121-N-VA915-1062
    Resolution: 5650x3767
    Size: 2.85 MB
    Location: CARIBBEAN SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Stockdale conducts routine operations [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Jerome Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CaribOps

