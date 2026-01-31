USS Stockdale conducts routine operations

U.S. Sailors, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Stockdale (DDG 106), handle a line on the aft missile deck during a replenishment-at-sea with Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Robert E. Peary (T-AKE 5), while underway in the Caribbean Sea, Jan. 21, 2026. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of the U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland. (U.S. Navy photo)
01.21.2026
01.31.2026
|9502092
|260121-N-VA915-1062
|5650x3767
|2.85 MB
CARIBBEAN SEA
|2
|0
