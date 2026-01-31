Command Presence on the Streets of Washington

Command Sgt. Maj. Scott McKennon, a District of Columbia Army National Guard command sergeant major, engages with Soldiers during a nighttime presence patrol in Washington, D.C., Jan. 30, 2026, supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission. Leader presence helped ensure effective communication, accountability, and care for service members operating in winter conditions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. William Blankenship)
