    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Command Presence on the Streets of Washington [Image 9 of 9]

    Command Presence on the Streets of Washington

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2026

    Photo by Billy Blankenship  

    Joint Task Force DC

    Command Sgt. Maj. Scott McKennon, a District of Columbia Army National Guard command sergeant major, engages with Soldiers during a nighttime presence patrol in Washington, D.C., Jan. 30, 2026, supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission. Leader presence helped ensure effective communication, accountability, and care for service members operating in winter conditions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. William Blankenship)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2026
    Date Posted: 01.31.2026 14:00
    Photo ID: 9502089
    VIRIN: 260130-Z-VZ654-1115
    Resolution: 9504x6336
    Size: 25.49 MB
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Command Presence on the Streets of Washington [Image 9 of 9], by Billy Blankenship, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    JTFDC
    DistrictofColumbia
    National Guard
    DCSafe
    DCSafeAndBeautiful

