Command Presence on the Streets of Washington

Indiana National Guard Soldiers conduct a nighttime presence patrol alongside senior leaders in Washington, D.C., Jan. 30, 2026, as part of the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission. The patrol reinforced unity of effort, command oversight, and the Guard’s role in supporting civil authorities throughout the capital. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. William Blankenship)