    High Representative for the Administration of Gaza Visits CMCC

    High Representative for the Administration of Gaza Visits CMCC

    ISRAEL

    01.26.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Ito 

    U.S. Army Central   

    KIRYAT GAT, Israel (Jan. 27, 2026) – U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Patrick Frank, commander of U.S. Army Central, briefs Nickolay Mladenov, High Representative for the Administration of Gaza and Executive Board Member to the Board of Peace, visits the Civil-Military Coordination Center (CMCC) on daily operations at the CMCC, Jan. 27, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Mike Ito)

    Date Taken: 01.26.2026
    Date Posted: 01.31.2026 03:12
    This work, High Representative for the Administration of Gaza Visits CMCC, by SSG Michael Ito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOMCMCC

