High Representative for the Administration of Gaza Visits CMCC

KIRYAT GAT, Israel (Jan. 27, 2026) – U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Patrick Frank, commander of U.S. Army Central, briefs Nickolay Mladenov, High Representative for the Administration of Gaza and Executive Board Member to the Board of Peace, on an area map while he visits the Civil-Military Coordination Center (CMCC), Jan. 27, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Mike Ito)