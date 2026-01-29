11th MEU Marines, Sailors conduct LCAC operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Sailors with Assault Craft Unit 5 operate a landing craft, air cushion with Assault Craft Unit 5 off Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 30, 2026. The 11th MEU is currently underway aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting integrated training that enhances lethality and warfighting readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Luke Rodriguez)