(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    11th MEU Marines, Sailors conduct LCAC operations [Image 2 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    11th MEU Marines, Sailors conduct LCAC operations

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Luke Rodriguez 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Isabella Shuford, a radio operator with Combat Logistics Battalion 11, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, utilizes a radio on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 30, 2026. The 11th MEU is currently underway aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting integrated training that enhances lethality and warfighting readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Luke Rodriguez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2026
    Date Posted: 01.31.2026 01:38
    Photo ID: 9501861
    VIRIN: 260130-M-CK747-1117
    Resolution: 4450x6230
    Size: 5.49 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 11th MEU Marines, Sailors conduct LCAC operations [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Luke Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    11th MEU Marines, Sailors conduct LCAC operations
    11th MEU Marines, Sailors conduct LCAC operations
    11th MEU Marines, Sailors conduct LCAC operations
    11th MEU Marines, Sailors conduct LCAC operations
    11th MEU Marines, Sailors conduct LCAC operations
    11th MEU Marines, Sailors conduct LCAC operations
    11th MEU Marines, Sailors conduct LCAC operations
    11th MEU Marines, Sailors conduct LCAC operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Blue-Green Team, Marines, Sailors, Pride of the Pacific, USS Portland, Integration

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery