11th MEU Marines, Sailors conduct LCAC operations

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Isabella Shuford, a radio operator with Combat Logistics Battalion 11, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, utilizes a radio on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 30, 2026. The 11th MEU is currently underway aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting integrated training that enhances lethality and warfighting readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Luke Rodriguez)