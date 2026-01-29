Sailors aboard the USS John Finn conduct a crash and salvage drill in the South China Sea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

260128-N-CV021-1031

U.S. Navy Personnel Specialist 3rd Class Michael Saintgermain handles a hose on the flight deck aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) during a crash and salvage drill while underway in the South China Sea, Jan. 28, 2026. John Finn is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexandria Esteban)