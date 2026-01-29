(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Sailors aboard the USS John Finn conduct a crash and salvage drill in the South China Sea [Image 2 of 5]

    Sailors aboard the USS John Finn conduct a crash and salvage drill in the South China Sea

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    01.28.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alexandria Esteban 

    Commander, Destroyer Squadron 15

    260128-N-CV021-1008
    U.S. Navy Damage Controlman 3rd Class Manuel Smallwood simulates a helicopter crash on the flight deck aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) during a crash and salvage drill while underway in the South China Sea, Jan. 28, 2026. John Finn is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexandria Esteban)

    Date Taken: 01.28.2026
    Date Posted: 01.31.2026 00:25
    VIRIN: 260128-N-CV021-1008
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors aboard the USS John Finn conduct a crash and salvage drill in the South China Sea [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Alexandria Esteban, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    US Sailors
    USS John Finn
    US 7th Fleet
    US Navy

