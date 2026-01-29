Mrs. Johanna Gagnon, spouse of U.S. Space Force Lt. Gen. Gregory J. Gagnon, Commander, U.S. Space Force Combat Forces Command, interacts with a child during a visit to the Child Development Center at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, Jan. 28, 2026. Senior leader and general officer spouses participated in the visit to the CDC, demonstrating the importance of family support and community engagement across the installation. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tiana Williams)
|Date Taken:
|01.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2026 17:59
|Photo ID:
|9501483
|VIRIN:
|260128-X-IF173-1005
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|8.94 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NADIR Spouse Visit to Schriever Space Force Base [Image 2 of 2], by Tiana Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.