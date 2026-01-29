NADIR Spouses Visit to Schriever Space Force Base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior leader and general officer spouses listen to a briefing during a visit to the Child Development Center at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, Jan. 28, 2026. The visit provided spouses an overview of early childhood programs and highlighted the installation’s commitment to supporting military families and fostering a strong, connected community. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tiana Williams)