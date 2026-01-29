(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    124 DSBn Trains on NGC2 Technology [Image 1 of 11]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    124 DSBn Trains on NGC2 Technology

    FORT CARSON, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2026

    Photo by Sgt. William Rogers 

    4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office

    Sgt. Maj. Kevin Huff, senior enlisted advisor, 124th Division Signal Battalion, Division Artillery Brigade, 4th Infantry Division, explains the importance of maintaining connectivity during Ivy Sting IV, Jan. 30, 2026, on Fort Carson, Colorado. Huff emphasized the importance of practical, hands-on training while equipping Next Generation Command and Control Technology for 4ID. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. William Rogers)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2026
    Date Posted: 01.30.2026 18:05
    Photo ID: 9501480
    VIRIN: 260130-A-KY607-1023
    Resolution: 7673x4316
    Size: 5.67 MB
    Location: FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 124 DSBn Trains on NGC2 Technology [Image 11 of 11], by SGT William Rogers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    124 DSBn Trains on NGC2 Technology
    124 DSBn Trains on NGC2 Technology
    124 DSBn Trains on NGC2 Technology
    124 DSBn Trains on NGC2 Technology
    124 DSBn Trains on NGC2 Technology
    124 DSBn Trains on NGC2 Technology
    124 DSBn Trains on NGC2 Technology
    124 DSBn Trains on NGC2 Technology
    124 DSBn Trains on NGC2 Technology
    124 DSBn Trains on NGC2 Technology
    124 DSBn Trains on NGC2 Technology

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    How a U.S. Army Sgt. Major is Developing the Next-Generation of Leadership

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #TIC
    #ngc2

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery