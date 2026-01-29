124 DSBn Trains on NGC2 Technology

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sgt. Maj. Kevin Huff, senior enlisted advisor, 124th Division Signal Battalion, Division Artillery Brigade, 4th Infantry Division, explains the importance of maintaining connectivity during Ivy Sting IV, Jan. 30, 2026, on Fort Carson, Colorado. Huff emphasized the importance of practical, hands-on training while equipping Next Generation Command and Control Technology for 4ID. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. William Rogers)