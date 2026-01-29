124 DSBn Trains on NGC2 Technology

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers assigned to the 124th Division Signal Battalion, 4th Infantry Division Artillery Brigade, 4th Infantry Division, learn about Next-Generation Command and Control technology during Ivy Sting IV at Fort Carson, Colorado, Jan. 30, 2026. The "Ivy Sting" exercises are a series of training events designed to develop and test NGC2 systems, representing a significant leap forward in the U.S. Army's transformation efforts. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. William Rogers)