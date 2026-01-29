(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    124 DSBn Trains on NGC2 Technology [Image 10 of 11]

    124 DSBn Trains on NGC2 Technology

    FORT CARSON, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2026

    Photo by Sgt. William Rogers 

    4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers assigned to the 124th Division Signal Battalion, 4th Infantry Division Artillery Brigade, 4th Infantry Division, learn about Next-Generation Command and Control technology during Ivy Sting IV at Fort Carson, Colorado, Jan. 30, 2026. The "Ivy Sting" exercises are a series of training events designed to develop and test NGC2 systems, representing a significant leap forward in the U.S. Army's transformation efforts. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. William Rogers)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2026
    Date Posted: 01.30.2026 18:05
    Photo ID: 9501471
    VIRIN: 260130-A-KY607-1103
    Resolution: 8192x4608
    Size: 6.91 MB
    Location: FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 124 DSBn Trains on NGC2 Technology [Image 11 of 11], by SGT William Rogers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #TIC
    #ngc2

