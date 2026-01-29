Senior Airman Noah Hardin, 182nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs, poses for a photo at Northern Strike 26-1 at Camp Grayling Joint Maneuver Training Center, MI.
Northern Strike 26-1 is a Joint National Training Capability (JNTC) accredited, Army-sponsored, National Guard Bureau program. The exercise is tailorable, scalable, and cost-effective for readiness. Participants face cold-weather conditions while training to meet the objectives of the Department of Defense’s (DoD) Arctic strategy. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Patrick Kerr)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2026 17:17
|Photo ID:
|9501418
|VIRIN:
|260129-Z-OG658-1059
|Resolution:
|6409x5194
|Size:
|7.47 MB
|Location:
|GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, US
This work, Illinois Guard Airmen Test Limits During Northern Strike 26-1 [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt Patrick Kerr