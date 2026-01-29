Illinois Guard Airmen Test Limits During Northern Strike 26-1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior Airman Avery Litton, 182nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs, poses for a photo at Northern Strike 26-1 at Camp Grayling Joint Maneuver Training Center, MI.



Northern Strike 26-1 is a Joint National Training Capability (JNTC) accredited, Army-sponsored, National Guard Bureau program. The exercise is tailorable, scalable, and cost-effective for readiness. Participants face cold-weather conditions while training to meet the objectives of the Department of Defense’s (DoD) Arctic strategy. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Patrick Kerr)