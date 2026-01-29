(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Illinois Guard Airmen Test Limits During Northern Strike 26-1

    Illinois Guard Airmen Test Limits During Northern Strike 26-1

    GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2026

    Photo by Master Sgt. Patrick Kerr 

    183rd Wing

    Senior Airman Avery Litton, 182nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs, poses for a photo at Northern Strike 26-1 at Camp Grayling Joint Maneuver Training Center, MI.

    Northern Strike 26-1 is a Joint National Training Capability (JNTC) accredited, Army-sponsored, National Guard Bureau program. The exercise is tailorable, scalable, and cost-effective for readiness. Participants face cold-weather conditions while training to meet the objectives of the Department of Defense’s (DoD) Arctic strategy. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Patrick Kerr)

    Date Taken: 01.29.2026
    Date Posted: 01.30.2026 17:17
    Photo ID: 9501414
    VIRIN: 260129-Z-OG658-1041
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 11.87 MB
    Location: GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Illinois Guard Airmen Test Limits During Northern Strike 26-1 [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt Patrick Kerr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Northern Strike 26-1

