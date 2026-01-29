Biloxi Jr. Leadership students learn Keesler's mission and training capabilities

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Sydney Walters, 81st Security Forces Squadron military working dog trainer, Senior Airman Spencer Phillips, 81st SFS military working dog handler, and Lleeroy, 81st SFS military working dog, provide a demonstration during the Biloxi Chamber of Commerce Junior Leadership Program tour at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Jan. 29, 2026. Approximately 20 freshmen from Biloxi High School and St. Patrick Hick School attended the program, which is part of the Chamber of Commerce's education program and aims to produce students of outstanding character who are more equipped to assist the community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)