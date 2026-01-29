Biloxi Jr. Leadership students learn Keesler's mission and training capabilities

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Sonny Perry, 338th Training Squadron instructor supervisor, provides a radio frequency course briefing during the Biloxi Chamber of Commerce Junior Leadership Program tour at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Jan. 29, 2026. The program is part of the Chamber of Commerce's education program and aims to produce students of outstanding character who are more equipped to assist the community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)